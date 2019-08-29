Anzeige
Lynx Broker
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
29.08.2019 | 15:34
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 29

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 28 August 2019 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1236.21p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1216.66p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1267.54p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1247.99p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

