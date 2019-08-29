Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019

WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360  
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
29.08.2019 | 15:40
(70 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 29

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSALLY AUSTIN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMRHR DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionGRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ("LTIP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
SALLY AUSTINNIL COST OPTION89286
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

AGGREGATED NUMBER OF SHARES GRANTED UNDER THE LTIP TO THE ABOVE PDMR ON 19 AUGUST 2019: 89,286 SHARES

TOTAL PRICE: £NIL
e)Date of the transaction 19 AUGUST 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market

