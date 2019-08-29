

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday announced a new repair program for iPhones whereby customers will have options to get out-of-warranty iPhone repaired.



The independent program allows large or small repair companies to have access to the same genuine parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics as its Apple Authorized Service Providers.



'To qualify for the new program, businesses need to have an Apple-certified technician who can perform the repairs,' the tech giant said in a statement.



Today's announcement comes in the wake of Apple's recent major expansion of its authorized service network into every Best Buy store in the US.



The company said it trialled the initiative at 20 stores across North America, Europe, and Asia. Today, it launches the program in the United States, with plans plans of extending this to other countries as well.



In the pre-Market, AAPL is trading at $208.53 up $3.00 or 1.46 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX