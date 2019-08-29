South Africa Fitness Services Industry Revenue is Expected to Reach Over USD 580 Million by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The disposable income of the South Africans is witnessed to increase from ZAR 2.9 Million in 2018 to ZAR 4.1 Million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the review period 2018 to 2023. This will positively impact the membership subscriptions of the fitness industry in the coming five years in South Africa .

The boost in the economically active population, falling in the age bracket 15 to 44 years, is anticipated to increase to 18.5 Million by 2023 from 16.5 Million in 2018.

In future, it is anticipated that the obese population in South Africa will increase at a CAGR of 7.3% during the period 2018-2023E.

Rising Penetration of the Digital Fitness Training: The technological advancements have made it convenient for the clients to maintain themselves updated with the fitness regime which is being followed at their fitness clubs. For Instance, Virgin Active, GO Health Gym, Ritual Gym, Yoga Experience are few of the fitness clubs who have their own App which can be used by the members to track their fitness training, sync cardio screen results, find the clubs using GPS locator, check timetable or schedules and book slots accordingly. This encourages the members and helps in improving the membership retention rates of the fitness gyms.

Boost in the Number of Fitness Centers in the Untapped Regions: In future, the provinces such as Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape have a huge scope in terms of expansion of the fitness centers in the country. Gauteng is a commercial hub in the country. Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are tourist destinations due to which the population of the expatriates is expected to increase in these provinces. Membership penetration is expected to rise in the fitness market in South Africa by the year ending 2023.

Increasing Focus towards Female Centric Fitness Centers: The increasing focus towards establishing women specific fitness centers will pose a positive impact on female penetration in the fitness industry in South Africa. The female population participating in the fitness gyms in South Africa is expected to register a positive single digit CAGR during the review period 2018 to 2023.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "South Africa Fitness Service Market Outlook to 2023 - By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), By Revenue Streams (Membership Fee and Personal Training), by Membership Subscription Package (1 Month, 3 Months, 6 Months & 12 Months), by Provinces and by Gender" believe that the demand for fitness service in South Africa will increase due to rising fitness awareness among people, surge in disposable income, and increasing penetration of organized gyms in sub urban areas.

The market is expected to register positive CAGR of 5.1% in terms of revenue during the forecasted period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

By Market Structure (On the basis of Revenue, Number of Members, Number of Gyms Centers)

Organized



Unorganized

By Revenue Streams

Membership Fees



Personal Training Fees

By Membership Subscription Packages (On the basis of Revenue, Number of Members)

1 Month



3 Months



6 Months



12 Months

By Provinces (On the basis of Number of Gyms)

Gauteng



KwaZulu-Natal



Western Cape



North West



Mpumalanga



Eastern Cape



Limpopo



Free State



Northern Cape

By Gender (on the basis of Revenue and Number of Members)

Male



Female

Key Target Audience

Organized and Unorganized Fitness Centres



Fitness Equipment Manufacturers



Sports Authority



Private Equity Firm



Fitness Training and Trainers Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013 - 2018

2013 - 2018 Forecast Period: 2019E - 2023E

Major Fitness Centres Covered:

Virgin Active

Planet Fitness

Zone Fitness

Gym Company

Viva Gym

Moove Motion Fitness

Motion Fitness

Go Health Gym

Ignite Fitness

Dream Body Fitness

Family Fitness

BUC Personal Fitness Studio

Body Classique

Better Bodies Gym

Bodytec

Sweat 1000

Roarks Gym

F45 Training

Bold

Srix Zone

Others

Key Topics Covered in the Report

South Africa Fitness Service Market Size

South Africa Fitness Service Market Genesis

South Africa Fitness Service Market Ecosystem

South Africa Fitness Service Market Segmentations

SWOT Analysis of South Africa Fitness Service Market

Trends and Development in South Africa Fitness Service Market

Fitness Service Market Issues and Challenges in South Africa Fitness Service Market

Fitness Service Market South Africa Fitness Service Market Investment Model

Regulatory Framework in South Africa Fitness Services Market

Fitness Services Market Competitive Landscape in South Africa Fitness Service Market

Fitness Service Market Competitive Scenario in South Africa Fitness Service Market

Fitness Service Market Profiles of Major Fitness Clubs in South Africa Fitness Service Market

Fitness Service Market Customer Decision Making Parameters

Pain Points of Customers

Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players

Snapshot on South Africa Personal Training Market

Snapshot of South Africa Yoga Market

Case Study of Virgin Active

South Africa Fitness Service Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023E

South Africa Fitness Service Future Market Segmentation, 2018-2023E

Analyst Recommendation in South Africa Service Fitness Market

For more information on the market research report, please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/south-africa-fitness-service-market-outlook/234838-91.html

Other Related Reports

Philippines Fitness Service Market Outlook to 2023 - By Revenue Streams (Membership Fee and Personal Training), by Membership Subscription Package (1 Month, 3 Months, 6 Months & 12 Months), by Regions (Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao) and by Gender

The report covers market size by organized and unorganized fitness service providers along with market segmentation by revenue stream (membership subscription and personal training), by market structure (organized and unorganized), by region (Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao), by gender (male and female), and by membership subscription packages (12 months, 6 months, 3 months and 1 month) on the basis of revenue generated, number of fitness gym members and number of fitness centers for the period 2013-2023. The report also covers emerging growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; customer pain points and decision making parameters; and competitive landscape of players in organized sector with special focus on Anytime Fitness, Pound for Pound, Fitness First, Snap Fitness, UFC Gym, Krav Maga, Gold's Gym, Bliss Yoga, Beyond Yoga, Kerry Sports Manila, Slimmer's World, 360 Fitness Club, Curves Fitness and others. The report also explores the Personal Training Market and Yoga Service Market as brief market-snapshots, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation & macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the reader. The key target audience includes women fitness service centers, mixed fitness service centers, major fitness equipment manufacturers, investors, fitness managers, fitness club franchisers, personal training certification institutes and standalone yoga centers. This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.

Vietnam Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2023 - By Subscription Period, By Organized and Unorganized, By Revenue Streams (Membership Fee and Personal Trainer Fee)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of fitness services market of Vietnam. The report covers various aspects including market overview, business cycle, ecosystem, issues and challenges, trends and developments, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations. The report concludes with the market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

The Vietnam Fitness Services industry revenue has increased at a positive double digit CAGR during 2013-2018. The market is placed is at growing stage with high potential in future expansion in both urban and sub urban areas. The total addressable market in Vietnam for fitness services has been expanding. Various factors supporting growth include heavy expenditure by companies towards brand promotion activities & marketing including television advertisements, celebrity promotions, newspaper advertisement so as to maintain fitness centers visibility, increasing health consciousness in population especially within age category of (15-64) years. Increasing disposable income, rising awareness regarding obesity and to overcome health issues such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases have been the major factors which have driven the demand for fitness services centers in Vietnam.

Oman Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2022 - By Gym Membership and Personal Training, by Region (Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, Ad Dakhiliyah, Dhofar and Muscat) , by Gender and by Membership Subscription (Annual, 6 months, 3 months, 1 month)

The report covers market size by organized and unorganized fitness service providers along with market segmentation by revenue stream (membership subscription and personal training), by market structure (organized and unorganized), by region (Muscat, Dhofar, Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, Ad Dakhiliyah and others), by gender (male and female), and by membership subscription (12 months, 6 months, 3 months and 1 month) on the basis of revenue generated and number of centers. It also includes emerging growth drivers and trends, issues and challenges, customer pain points and decision making parameters, investment model, and competitive landscape of fitness centers chain including Horizon Fitness, Flex Fitness, Jasmine for Her, UFC Gym, Gold's Gym and others The report also explores the Personal Training market and Yoga Service market as market snapshots, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation & macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the reader.

UAE Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2022 - By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), By Subscription Period (1month, 3months, 6months and 1year), By Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and others), By Revenue Stream (Membership Fee and Personal Trainer Fee)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of fitness services market genesis and overview, market ecosystem, market structure, market size, and market segmentations by Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), by Subscription Period (1month, 3 months, 6 months and 1 year), by Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and others), by Revenue Stream (Membership Fee and Personal Trainer Fee) and by Personal Trainer Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized). The report profoundly covers major market growth drivers, market trends and challenges, snapshot on personal trainer market, snapshot on other fitness services market, customer profile in fitness services market (by gender and by fitness level), Target profile of personal trainers (by gender, by experience, by major nationality and by annual salary), decision making parameters for a customer to choose fitness center, major pain points faced by customer for a fitness center and SWOT analysis. Competition landscape, competition nature, major competition parameters and company profile of major players (Fitness first, Gold's Gym, Lifeline Wellness, Target Gym, Fitness 360, Fitness Time, Fitness Terminal) have been given prime importance. The report also covers future market size along with market segmentation and analyst recommendation including where to set up fitness center, which all services should be offered, what better practice should be followed for attracting customers.

Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2022 - By Revenue Stream (Gym Membership and Personal Training), by Organized and Unorganized, by Region, Gender and Membership Subscription

The report covers market size by organized and unorganized fitness services providers along with market segmentation by revenue stream (membership subscription and personal training), by market structure (organized and unorganized), by region (Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Dammam, and others including Tabuk, Asir, Hail, and Jizan), by gender (male and female), and by membership subscription (12 months, 6 months, 3 months and others including 1 month and 2 months). It also includes market size (by revenue, membership and number of fitness centres), emerging trends and developments, issues and challenges, customer pain points and decision making parameters, investment model, and competitive landscape of players in organized sector including Fitness First, Gold's Gym, Fitness Time, World Gym, Active Time, Arena MMA Fitness, Bodyline VIP center, Central care, Al Manahil, Al Multaka, Interval Plus CrossFit, NuYu, Curves, Spectrum Wellness for Women, Kore, Lava Fitness, Glow Fit, Kinetico, Fit Zone, Pulse Studio, Studio 55, 9 Round, The Power Gym, Body Masters, Muscles Factory, and Fitness Maker. The report also covers government rules and regulation, future outlook and projections analysis along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Kuwait Fitness Service Market Outlook to 2022 - by Revenue Stream (Gym and Personal Training), by Region, by Gender, by Membership Subscription, by Organized- Men's Gym, Women's Gym, Mixed Gym, CrossFit and Unorganized

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Kuwait fitness service market introduction, genesis, market size in Kuwait. The report covers market segmentation (by revenue stream, membership subscriptions, regions, gender and market structure), organized gym market segmentation (men's gym, women's gym, mixed gym and crossfit), snapshot on personal training and yoga markets including their pricing analysis, consumer preferences, regional clusters, major services and competition scenario. Competitive landscape of major players including Platinum Health Club, Oxygen Gym, Peak Fitness, Pilates and More, Fitness First, Flex Fitness, Circuit Plus, Flare Fitness, Desert Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Ras Al Salmiya, Spark Athletic Center, Al-Corniche and Inspire Fitness have been extensively covered including company overview, major business strategies, USP, financials, revenue streams, number of centers and various other parameters. The report also covers customer profiling and investment model along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities and cautions prevailing in Kuwait.

