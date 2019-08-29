Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 850866 ISIN: US2441991054 Ticker-Symbol: DCO 
Tradegate
29.08.19
16:34 Uhr
141,12 Euro
+3,22
+2,34 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
141,08
141,44
17:01
141,02
141,48
17:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEERE
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEERE & COMPANY141,12+2,34 %