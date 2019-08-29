Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. Announces Official Recipe Approval for Hemp-Infused Vodka

Hollywood Hemp Vodka label submittal in process for federal COLA approval

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRCU) ("The Company or "Green Cures") a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products announces it has received official approval for its hemp vodka recipe by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau ("TTB").

Preisdent Joe Tragessor, stated, "We're ecstatic our newly developed hemp vodka recipe has been officially approved by the TTB. We overcame a rigorous approval process by providing certificate of analysis (COA), cannabinoid testing, verification of hemp source, as well as what parts of the plant were used in our ingredient formulating process. There are significant barriers of entry for the use of cannabis ingredients in alcoholic beverages and we're thrilled to be one of the only public companies that can stake claim to this."

With key ingredient regulatory milestones completed Green Cures is in the process of submitting its final "Hollywood Hemp Vodka" label designs for the COLA ("Certificate of Label Approval"). Upon COLA approval, the company will have the green light to begin manufacturing and distribution nationally. The company acknowledges that COLA approval can take up to 30 days and has already been reserved on the distilling and packaging schedule for this time.

Green Cures reports it has been having exciting discussions with several notable wine & spirits distributors interested in carrying the premium hemp-infused vodka. Tragessor concluded, "Based on the current conversations we're having we are hitting the market at the perfect time with this product. As we conclude final COLA approvals for Hollywood Hemp Vodka, we intend to solidify our key distributors as we bring hemp vodka to the masses."

The company also reports it is developing a marketing website for Hollywood Hemp Vodka, as well as redesigning the corporate website to reflect both current and future corporation initiatives and direction.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.grcustock.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Rich Thomas

info@grcustock.com

SOURCE: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557867/Green-Cures-Botanical-Distribution-Inc-Announces-Official-Recipe-Approval-for-Hemp-Infused-Vodka