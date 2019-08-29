Panther Metals PLC - Correction: Director's Share Purchase
PR Newswire
London, August 29
29 August 2019
Panther Metals PLC
("Panther" or the "Company")
Director's Share Purchase Correction
The announcement earlier today, 29 August 2019, referred to the share purchase at 3 pence per share. This has been corrected to read 0.3 pence per share. The full announcement reads as follows.
Panther Metals Plc (NEX:PALM) announces that Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer,
a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR), has purchased 18,866,667 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares"), in the strategic financing announced on 22 July 2019, at 0.3 pence per share.
In total Darren Hazelwood now owns 68,866,667 Ordinary Shares representing 10.27 per cent. of the issued share capital.
The Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|The Company
PANTHER METALS PLC
Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer
Mitchell Smith, Chief Operating Officer
www.panthermetals.co.uk
+ 44 (0)7971 957 685
+ 1 (604) 209 6678
info@panthermetals.co.uk
|NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Guy Miller
Company broker
SI CAPITAL LIMITED
Nick Emerson
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
+44 (0) 1438 416 500
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Darren Hazelwood
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Panther Metals plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FE99O4CN3DJU27
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value each in Panther Metals plc
Identification code (ISIN) for Panther Metals plc ordinary shares: IM00BGM0X339
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of new Ordinary Shares, pursuant to acquisition, in which the subject is a related party
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 July 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market