Panther Metals PLC - Director's Share Purchase

29 August 2019

Panther Metals PLC

("Panther" or the "Company")

Panther Metals Plc (NEX:PALM) announces that Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer,

a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR), has purchased 18,866,667 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares"), in the strategic financing announced on 22 July 2019, at 0.3 pence per share.

In total Darren Hazelwood now owns 68,866,667 Ordinary Shares representing 10.27 per cent. of the issued share capital.

The Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.