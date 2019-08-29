Lyxor International Asset Management (LYXGREEN) MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG: Half-Yearly Report 29-Aug-2019 / 15:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Please refer to the PDF attached Attachment Document title: Half-Yearly Report Multi Units Luxembourg Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WCBTUPNWSV [1] ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: ACS TIDM: LYXGREEN Sequence No.: 18448 EQS News ID: 865681 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=21d0a508a33eac2ad27f8644559ceb24&application_id=865681&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2019 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)