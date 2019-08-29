

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved sharply higher early in the trading day on Thursday, extending the strong upward move seen over the course of the previous session. With the jump, the major averages have largely offset the sell-off seen last Friday.



The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, hovering firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 266.98 points or 1 percent at 26,303.08, the Nasdaq is up 110.12 points or 1.4 percent at 7,967.00 and the S&P 500 is up 31.31 points or 1.1 percent at 2,919.25.



The initial strength on Wall Street came on the heels of indications China is seeking to de-escalate the trade war with the U.S.



Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng indicated China does not currently intend to retaliate against President Donald Trump's latest threat to raise the rate of tariffs on Chinese imports.



'We firmly reject an escalation of the trade war, and are willing to negotiate and collaborate in order to solve this problem with calm attitude,' Gao said, according to a CNBC translation.



Gao claimed China has plenty of countermeasures it could impose but will instead focus on removing Trump's new tariffs, which were announced after China said it plans to impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.



'The most important thing at the moment is to create necessary conditions for both sides to continue negotiations,' Gao told reporters during a weekly briefing.



Trump later told Fox News the U.S. and China are scheduled to hold talks later today at a 'different level,' although he did not clarify what that means.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 24th.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 215,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 211,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 215,000 from the 209,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the pace of growth in U.S. economic activity slowed by slightly more than initially estimated in the second quarter.



The Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased by 2.0 percent in the second quarter compared to the previously reported 2.1 percent growth. The downward revision came in line with economist estimates.



The downwardly revised GDP growth seen in the second quarter compares to the 3.1 percent jump in GDP reported for the first quarter.



Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors also released a report showing a sharp pullback in pending home sales in the month of July.



NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 2.5 percent to 105.6 in July after surging up by 2.8 percent to 108.3 in June. The steep drop came as a surprise to economists, who had expected pending sales to come in unchanged.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



Extending the rally seen in the previous session, energy stocks are seeing further upside amid a continued increase by the price of crude oil.



Crude for October delivery is rising $0.64 to $56.42 a barrel after climbing $0.85 to $55.78 a barrel on Wednesday following the release of a report showing a steep weekly drop in crude oil inventories.



Oil service stocks are posting particularly strong gains, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index spiking by 3.2 percent, bouncing further off the eighteen-year closing low set on Tuesday.



Optimism about a potential de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war is also contributing to significant strength among steel stocks, as reflected by the 2.5 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.



Semiconductor, computer hardware, and networking stocks are also seeing considerable strength, while gold stocks are bucking the uptrend despite an increase by the price of the precious metal.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both edged down by 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved sharply higher on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has surged up by 1.4 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.9 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving notably higher over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 4.2 basis points at 1.508 percent.



