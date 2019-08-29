AQR Capital Management, LLC ("AQR") is now accepting submissions for the ninth annual AQR Insight Award.

The AQR Insight Award recognizes and rewards exceptional academic working papers that offer original, intelligent approaches to practical issues in the investment world. Up to three papers share a $100,000 annual prize.

The AQR Insight Award counts many esteemed academics among its recipients. Since the award's inception in 2012, 28 of the 35 finalist papers have gone on to be published in the leading academic journals in finance and economics such as the Journal of Financial Economics, Journal of Finance, Review of Financial Studies, Journal of Political Economy, Quarterly Journal of Economics and American Economic Review.

AQR will consider papers on any investment-related topic as long as they deliver clear, significant insights. Winners are chosen by the AQR Insight Award Committee, a panel of senior members of the firm, many of whom are leading academic finance experts from top universities.

The deadline for entries is November 1, 2019 and papers must not be published before that date. Finalists will be invited to present their research at AQR in May, and winners will be announced in June 2020. More information and instructions for submitting papers online may be found at www.aqr.com/insightaward

Past first prize winners of the AQR Insight Award include:

2019

"Can the Market Multiply and Divide? Non-Proportional Thinking in Financial Markets" by Kelly Shue, of Yale University and NBER; and Richard R. Townsend of University of California San Diego.

2018

"International Currencies and Capital Allocation" by Matteo Maggiori, Harvard University, NBER and CEPR; Brent Neiman, University of Chicago Booth School of Business and NBER; and Jesse Schreger, Columbia University Graduate School of Business and NBER.

"Taming the Factor Zoo" by Guanhao Feng, City University of Hong Kong College of Business; Stefano Giglio, Yale School of Management, NBER and CEPR; and Dacheng Xiu, University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

2017

"Deviations from Covered Interest Rate Parity" by Wenxin Du, Federal Reserve Board; Alexander Tepper, Columbia University; and Adrien Verdelhan, MIT Sloan School of Management (published in the Journal of Finance, February 2018

2016

"A Tough Act to Follow: Contrast Effects in Financial Markets" by Samuel M. Hartzmark, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Kelly Shue, University of Chicago Booth School of Business and NBER (Published in the Journal of Finance, April 2018).

"Size Discovery" by Darrell Duffie, Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, and Haoxiang Zhu, MIT Sloan School of Management (Published in the Review of Financial Studies, April 2017).

2015

"Commodity Trade and the Carry Trade: A Tale of Two Countries" by Robert Ready, Simon School of Business, University of Rochester; Nikolai Roussanov, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and NBER; and Colin Ward, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota (Published in the Journal of Finance, August 2017).

"Option-Based Credit Spreads" by Christopher L. Culp, Johns Hopkins University and Swiss Finance Institute; Yoshio Nozawa, Federal Reserve Board; and Pietro Veronesi, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, NBER and CEPR (Published in the American Economic Review, February 2018).

2014

"The High-Frequency Trading Arms Race: Frequent Batch Auctions as a Market Design Response" by Eric Budish, University of Chicago; Peter Cramton, University of Maryland, College Park; and John J. Shim, University of Chicago (Published in the Quarterly Journal of Economics, July 2015).

2013

"Conditional Risk Premia in Currency Markets and Other Asset Classes" by Martin Lettau, University of California at Berkeley; Matteo Maggiori, New York University; and Michael Weber, University of California at Berkeley (Published in the Journal of Financial Economics, November 2014).

2012

"Market Expectations in the Cross Section of Present Values" by Bryan Kelly, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Seth Pruitt, Federal Reserve Board of Governors (Published in the Journal of Finance, October 2013).

