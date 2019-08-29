Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable marketing analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest big data analytics engagement for a leading media industry player.Digital transformations and big data analytics have disrupted every industry and the media industry is no exception. Though the media industry was one among the few industries who successfully navigated the digital landscape, its' transformation is far from over. The media industry is set to witness a plethora of transformations due to the emergence of new technologies, and players in this sector are expected to stay prepared to tackle the challenges arising due to such disruptions.

At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by businesses, which is why we offer customized big data analytics solutions to cater to the unique business needs of our clients. Our portfolio of advanced big data analytics solutions helps businesses to analyze the troves of data sets to generate meaningful insights that aid decision-making.

The Business Problem

The client is a leading player in the media industry who was looking at leveraging big data analytics to identify and build stronger bonds with profitable customer segments. Though the client was successful in establishing themselves through aggressive pricing strategies, an increase in customer churn prompted them to enhance campaign effectiveness through the use of big data analytics. They wanted to leverage Quantzig's big data analytics ability to track and enhance campaign performance and drive better results.

"Media and entertainment companies must analyze data not only at the customer level but also at the network infrastructure level to bring in major transformations that can positively impact business outcomes," says a big data analytics expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our big data analytics solutions played a crucial role in helping the client analyze the huge volumes of unstructured campaign data. The use of visual dashboards and intuitive reports further helped them extract meaningful insights from data, which in turn, helped them adjust their campaign tactics to improve the overall effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve marketing effectiveness

Analyze the status of the ongoing campaigns

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Tracking and analyzing the consumption patterns of the end-users

Improving business operations

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

