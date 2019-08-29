Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 856331 ISIN: US9633201069 Ticker-Symbol: WHR 
Tradegate
27.08.19
09:57 Uhr
120,82 Euro
-1,64
-1,34 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,82
125,12
17:39
124,74
125,14
17:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WHIRLPOOL
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION120,82-1,34 %