Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2019 / 17:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/08/2019) of GBP0.00m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/08/2019) of GBP0.00m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/08/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 20,850,000.00p - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 20,850,000.00p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 0.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 16350.00% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 14,500,000.00p 15491423 ZDP share price 0.00p Premium to NAV 10900.00% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 28/08/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 18452 EQS News ID: 865747 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 29, 2019 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)