SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2019 / 17:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/08/2019) of GBP0.00m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/08/2019) of GBP0.00m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/08/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 20,850,000.00p - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 20,850,000.00p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 28/08/2019 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 18453 EQS News ID: 865749 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2019 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)