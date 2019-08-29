FIGEAC AERO: PUBLICATION OF FIGEAC AÉRO'S SHAREHOLDERS NEWSLETTER

FIGEAC AÉRO (mnemo: FGA), a major partner for leading aerospace companies announces the publication of its Shareholders Newsletter.

Contents of this new issue:

A word from Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Founder of FIGEAC AÉRO and Joël Malleviale, Chief Financial Officer

Spotlight on the Tunisian site

Plant for the Future inaugurated on 28 March 2019

Paris Air Show, a major commercial occasion

Shareholder's handbook

The Shareholders Newsletter is available on the company's website at: www.figeac-aero.com (Investors section, News).

Next release: 2019/20 Q1 revenue on 5 September 2019 (after stock market closing)

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AERO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AERO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €428m in the year to 31 March 2019.

FIGEAC AÉRO

Jean-Claude Maillard

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: (0)5 65 34 52 52



Abdelkader Benchiha

Head of Institutional Relations

VP IR & Public Affairs

Tel.: (0)5 81 24 61 90 / abdelkader.benchiha@figeac-aero.com ACTUS Finance & Communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr



Manon Clairet - Press Relations

Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr



