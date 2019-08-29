FIGEAC AERO: PUBLICATION OF FIGEAC AÉRO'S SHAREHOLDERS NEWSLETTER

FIGEAC AÉRO (mnemo: FGA), a major partner for leading aerospace companies announces the publication of its Shareholders Newsletter.
Contents of this new issue:
- A word from Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Founder of FIGEAC AÉRO and Joël Malleviale, Chief Financial Officer
- Spotlight on the Tunisian site
- Plant for the Future inaugurated on 28 March 2019
- Paris Air Show, a major commercial occasion
- Shareholder's handbook
The Shareholders Newsletter is available on the company's website at: www.figeac-aero.com (Investors section, News).
Next release: 2019/20 Q1 revenue on 5 September 2019 (after stock market closing)
|ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO
|The FIGEAC AERO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AERO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €428m in the year to 31 March 2019.
|FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: (0)5 65 34 52 52
Abdelkader Benchiha
Head of Institutional Relations
VP IR & Public Affairs
Tel.: (0)5 81 24 61 90 / abdelkader.benchiha@figeac-aero.com
|ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr
Manon Clairet - Press Relations
Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com