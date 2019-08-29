Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1XBG1 ISIN: FR0011665280 Ticker-Symbol: 1F1 
Frankfurt
29.08.19
17:20 Uhr
11,400 Euro
-0,160
-1,38 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,420
11,620
18:06
29.08.2019 | 18:12
(62 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

FIGEAC AERO: PUBLICATION OF FIGEAC AÉRO'S SHAREHOLDERS NEWSLETTER

FIGEAC AÉRO (mnemo: FGA), a major partner for leading aerospace companies announces the publication of its Shareholders Newsletter.

Contents of this new issue:

  • A word from Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Founder of FIGEAC AÉRO and Joël Malleviale, Chief Financial Officer
  • Spotlight on the Tunisian site
  • Plant for the Future inaugurated on 28 March 2019
  • Paris Air Show, a major commercial occasion
  • Shareholder's handbook

The Shareholders Newsletter is available on the company's website at: www.figeac-aero.com (Investors section, News).

Next release: 2019/20 Q1 revenue on 5 September 2019 (after stock market closing)

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AERO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AERO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €428m in the year to 31 March 2019.

FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: (0)5 65 34 52 52

Abdelkader Benchiha
Head of Institutional Relations
VP IR & Public Affairs
Tel.: (0)5 81 24 61 90 / abdelkader.benchiha@figeac-aero.com		ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr

Manon Clairet - Press Relations
Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr
------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire