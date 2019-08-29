Tautachrome, Inc.: Tautachrome (OTC:TTCM) Announces: 1. Engagement of Service for National and International Press Release Distribution and 2. Status of Our OTCQB Up-Listing

ORO VALLEY, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC PINK:TTCM) today announced it has engaged service for national and international press release distribution and the current status of our OTCQB up listing.

National and International press release distribution

Tautachrome is pleased to announce that it has engaged a press release distribution service. This international distribution network contains thousands of news and content outlets and coupled with frequency will allow Tautachrome to get its story out in front of millions of potential readers and users. This step comes at a key time in company history where a great deal of work and items are coming together including the ARknet platform, that the world needs to hear about, loudly and clearly.

Current status on OTCQB up listing

As announced several weeks ago the company submitted for up listing to the QB tier of OTC Markets. We anticipate the up list to the OTCQB to take place sometime in September. During this up listing process, we are also working to remove the shell risk flag that shows up on our OTCMarkets listing, which will be another advancement for a small cap company on the move upward.

Additional Tautachrome Statement

We are truly grateful for the patience and support of Tautachrome shareholders! Please join the conversation on our KlickZie/ArKnet supporter's telegram group at www.t.me/KlickZie

The company diligently posts important information and updates through tweets from the official company twitter page (https://twitter.com/Tautachrome_inc).

About Tautachrome, Inc.

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC PINK:TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the internet applications space, uniquely exploiting the technologies of the Augmented Reality sector, the blockchain/cryptocurrency sector and the smartphone picture and video technology sector. Tautachrome has high-speed blockchain concepts under development aiming to couple with the Company's revolutionary patents and patents pending in augmented reality, smartphone-image authentication and imagery-based social networking interaction. The development of novel patent pending ARknet technology exploiting augmented reality in a radical new solution to the purchasing interaction between global consumers and providers has been licensed by the Company for development and commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in Tautachrome's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tautachrome undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Tautachrome, Inc.

+1 520 318 5578

Investor relations

investor@tautachrome.com

Press

Press@tautachrome.com

SOURCE: Tautachrome, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557890/Tautachrome-OTCTTCM-Announces-1-Engagement-of-Service-for-National-and-International-Press-Release-Distribution-and-2-Status-of-Our-OTCQB-Up-Listing