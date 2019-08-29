

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After revealing above average demand for its auctions of two-year and five-year notes earlier this week, the Treasury Department showed Thursday that its auction of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted well below average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.489 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.16.



The Treasury also sold $32 billion worth of seven-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 1.967 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.27.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



Earlier this week, the Treasury released the results of its auctions of $40 billion worth of two-year notes and $41 billion worth of five-year notes.



