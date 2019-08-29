

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the first two Democratic presidential debates featured twenty candidates spread out over two nights, the next single-night debate will see just ten candidates take the stage.



ABC News revealed the list of candidates that qualified for the debate on Thursday, two weeks before the highly anticipated event in Houston, Texas, on September 12th.



Not surprisingly, the debate will include the top three candidates in national polls, former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.,



Biden and Warren will share the debate stage for the first time, with some recent polls showing the Massachusetts Senator climbing into second place behind the former Vice President.



The debate lineup also includes Senators Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, D-Tex., and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.



In order to qualify for the debate, candidates needed to cross both polling and grassroots funding thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee.



The candidates must have shown at least 2 percent support in four national or early state polls and received donations from at least 130,000 unique donors.



According to a report from NBC News, billionaire activist Tom Steyer fell just short of qualifying for the debate, needling only one more qualifying poll, while Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, needed two more.



Several candidates have dropped out of the race in the days leading up to today's announcement, with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., ending her campaign on Wednesday.



Gillibrand joined former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and Congressmen Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., on the sidelines of the race for the Democratic nomination and the opportunity to face off against President Donald Trump.



(Biden Photo: Matt Johnson; Warren Photo: Gage Skidmore)



