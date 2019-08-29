Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2019) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (the "Company") announces that drilling has begun on the 100% owned Captain gold-copper porphyry property in northern British Columbia.

The program will focus on the Admiral target, a large 2 km X 1 km intense IP anomaly measuring up to 25 mV/V which is modeled as the potential source of a 3 metre block of potassic-sericite altered intrusive intersected in previous drilling which assayed 1.9 g/t gold and 0.226 % copper. The Admiral gold porphyry target is bounded to the north by a prominent northeast trending fault which is interpreted to be a possible control to emplacement of the mineralization.

The drill program is budgeted at $400,000 and is planned to consist of 1,250 metres in five diamond drill holes to an approximate depth of 250 metres. The first 80 to 100 metres of overburden will be drilled with HW casing set into bedrock, drilling forward will be HQ. Subject to the rock type and alteration encountered, the drill rig will have all necessary supplies available for drilling to a depth of 700 metres.

The Captain property is located in flat terrain, 65 kilometers northeast of Ft. St. James and has excellent logistics. Access is by a provincial highway, Forestry Service roads and a network of logging roads on the property which has been extensively logged.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. To stay informed of the latest corporate activities please click here to provide consent and receive news and updates.

Mr. Gary Nordin P.Geo, BC has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release and has visited the project.

Additionally, the Company has, subject to regulatory approval, granted directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 300,000 common shares. The options are exercisable until August 28, 2024 at an exercise price of $0.20 per share.

Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) is a Canadian based company that controls a portfolio of gold and copper-gold exploration projects in Chile and British Columbia, Canada. The Captain project hosts the Admiral target, a large drill ready gold/copper porphyry system located 30 kilometres south of the Mt Milligan Mine in British Columbia. For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca

