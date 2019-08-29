Web Presence: Kelly Hyman to speak at upcoming Mass Torts Made Perfect Seminar

Attorney Kelly Hyman to speak at this October's Mass Torts Made Perfect Seminar in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / With Mass Torts Made Perfect's bi-annual Las Vegas seminars representing the largest gatherings of plaintiff mass tort attorneys in the world, highlights from this October's upcoming event include business of law, class action, litigation, and nuts and bolts sessions, an LGBTQ networking reception, Mass Torts Made Perfect's Women in Legal Leadership Breakfast, entertainment with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, and much more. Democrat strategist TV legal analyst and lawyer Kelly Hyman is also set to speak at the event.

"There are countless reasons why trial attorneys and their teams head to Las Vegas each fall for the unique Mass Torts Made Perfect experience," explains Hyman, recently named among the top class action trial lawyers in Colorado and recipient of a prestigious AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell for three years running.

From beginners in mass torts and class actions to veterans in complex litigation, Mass Torts Made Perfect has, she says, created the ideal conference to assist attorneys and their teams in growing their practices. "Attendees will not only learn about the most important emerging mass torts and class actions," adds Kelly Hyman, "but will also receive an opportunity to meet some of the very biggest players in this particular area of law."

Mass Torts Made Perfect's twice-yearly seminars in Las Vegas are, say the event's organizers, designed for those working in the areas of plaintiff mass torts, class actions, and personal injury litigation alike, as well as qualified individuals looking to expand their practices to include these areas. "As the largest gathering of mass tort attorneys anywhere in the nation, it's also the ideal opportunity to network," suggests Kelly Hyman.

Boasting more than 100 speakers, including titans of mass tort and class action litigation, Mass Torts Made Perfect's upcoming Las Vegas seminar truly offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn from some of the very best in the field, according to attorney Kelly Hyman.

Individuals are eligible to attend Mass Torts Made Perfect if they are an experienced mass tort or class action plaintiff lawyer looking to learn about the latest projects and emerging torts, or a single-event plaintiff lawyer looking to expand their practice to include class actions or mass torts. Other plaintiff attorneys seeking to learn more about how to expand into mass torts or class actions are also eligible.

"With Mass Torts Made Perfect built for networking, members of the legal services industry may also attend," adds Hyman, wrapping up, "and will enjoy the perfect opportunity to meet with leading mass tort and class action lawyers from around the country."

This fall's Mass Torts Made Perfect Seminar kicks off on Tuesday, October 22, and wraps up on Thursday, October 24. Join Kelly Hyman for 'The Common Issues Class: Rule 23(c)(4)' at 4:45 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. For more information about Mass Torts Made Perfect, visit https://mtmp.com/.

