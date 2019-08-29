SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring's New Meetings Feature Brings Hassle-Free Scheduling to Marketing Automation

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, today announced the release of Meetings, a fully integrated calendar tool for individuals and sales teams built to streamline scheduling and increase conversions.

Meetings allows prospects to self-schedule appointments - eliminating the unproductive "what time is good for you" dialogue - all while leveraging the power of marketing automation to amplify the impact of every sales meeting.

"Meetings combines the convenience of an enhanced booking calendar with the end-to-end ROI of a full-featured marketing automation platform," said Morgan Bell, Director of Product at SharpSpring. "Meetings not only boosts production by increasing the total number of personal interactions your team can have each week, but it's also designed to convert those conversations into sales. You just can't do this with a standalone calendar app. "

The release comes with functionality that sales teams expect, like automatic confirmation and reminder emails, but it's the integration with SharpSpring's automation engine that allows booked meetings to adjust lead scores, trigger a series of follow-up tasks, or kick off a nurture drip. Meetings interacts with SharpSpring's Task Manager, Visual Workflow Builder, Life of the Lead and more, bringing a truly integrated approach to sales and marketing.

The release of Meetings also introduces a native Zoom integration, making it seamless for users to host virtual meetings, too. Zoom Meetings provide HD video, audio, and content sharing across all devices.

And while SharpSpring has always paired well with scheduling tools like Calendly and YouCanBook.Me, having the functionality now embedded into the platform at no extra cost has customers excited about its potential.

"I've been networking for over a decade, and the back-and-forth emails to schedule a simple coffee meeting or video call can be grueling," said SharpSpring partner Jason Kramer, CEO of Cultivize. "While the invention of calendar booking apps made this process more efficient, having the new Meetings feature built into SharpSpring for free has made booking meetings easier and more effective. Plus, it eliminates the cost for a third-party app, which is always a win."

This robust new functionality, combined with SharpSpring's recent release of Sales Optimizer and the upcoming release of Sales Dialer, promises an exciting new value-add for users. SharpSpring remains one of the only fully integrated marketing and sales platforms available today that focuses on the success of growing small businesses and marketing agencies.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

