

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was beneath expectations for 2.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.59, also shy of expectations for 1.61 - which again would have been unchanged.



The participation rate was 62.1 percent.



The number of employed persons in July was 67.31 million, an increase of 710,000 or 1.1 percent on year. The number of unemployed persons in July was 1.56 million, a decrease of 160,000 or an annual 9.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX