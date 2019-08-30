

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 0.6 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 0.9 percent in July.



Core CPI was up an annual 0.7 percent - shy of expectations for 0.8 percent and down from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were flat and core CPI was up 0.1 percent.



