

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.



That missed expectations for a decline of 0.9 percent following the flat reading in June.



On a yearly basis, retail sales sank 2.0 percent - again shy of forecasts for a fall of 0.7 percent following the 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Large retailer sales tumbled 4.8 percent on year, missing forecasts for a drop of 4.5 percent following the 0.5 percent decline a month earlier.



