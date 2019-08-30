Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0NC7B ISIN: US92826C8394 Ticker-Symbol: 3V64 
Tradegate
29.08.19
21:50 Uhr
163,84 Euro
+2,54
+1,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VISA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
163,24
164,22
29.08.
163,56
164,06
29.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VISA
VISA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VISA INC163,84+1,57 %