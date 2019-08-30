Finastra Strengthens APAC Team with Wissam Khoury as New Head

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has appointed Wissam Khoury to lead its Asia Pacific (APAC) business. In this new expanded role as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Middle East and Africa (MEA) and APAC, Wissam is responsible for driving Finastra's growth strategy, strengthening its regional footprint, accelerating sales and continuing to deepen customer partnerships across both regions.

Wissam has a very successful track record in managing high performing teams, having spent more than two years leading Finastra's MEA operations as Managing Director. The new combined position, overseeing Finastra's APAC and MEA regions, will foster synergies and sharing of best practice in similar high growth-potential markets. Wissam will leverage his customer-centric approach to strengthen existing client relationships and expand Finastra's footprint in the region by bringing in the latest development and innovation to the financial market, such as Open Banking, cloud solutions and Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud platform.

Eric Duffaut, President & Global Head of Field Operations at Finastra, said, "With over 20 years of experience helping financial institutions build competitive advantage and proven success in driving agile growth and results-driven teams at Finastra, Wissam is the right person to help us continue our journey and gain even greater market share in APAC. We look forward to seeing the regions benefit from shared best practice and supporting our customers as they transform their businesses."

Prior to joining Finastra, Wissam held senior roles at banking and payments software organizations across MEA. He has also made an instrumental contribution to the growth of the region's fintech industry.

Wissam said, "I am very excited to lead the new expanded territory as Asia is one of our fastest growing regions, with lots of opportunities to help banks drive digital transformation, cloud adoption and the move towards new platform-based business models. Finastra is best positioned to accelerate innovation and drive collaboration between financial institutions and fintechs to create the ultimate customer experience for banks' clients."

Wissam took up his new role on 1 August and will split his time across both regions with bases in Singapore and Dubai.

While Finastra welcomes Wissam to Singapore, the company also sees the departure of Imad Abou Haidar, Managing Director, APAC, who will leave his role on 31 September to pursue a new opportunity.

