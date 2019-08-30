AMUNDI ETF MSCI France (CF1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI France: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Aug-2019 / 05:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI France DEALING DATE: 29/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 258.0202 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 381469 CODE: CF1 ISIN: FR0010655704 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CF1 Sequence No.: 18460 EQS News ID: 865853 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 29, 2019 23:19 ET (03:19 GMT)