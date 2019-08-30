Anzeige
IMCD N.V.: IMCD acquires the business of food ingredient distributor Matrix Ingredients in Singapore and Malaysia

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (30 August 2019) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, announces today that it acquires the food distribution business of Matrix Ingredients Pte. Ltd., Maxim Ingredients International Pte. Ltd. and Matrix Ingredients Sdn. Bhd. (hereafter together "Matrix Ingredients"), in Singapore and Malaysia, which is integrated into IMCD's existing organisation.

Established in 2002, Matrix Ingredients provides ingredients, technical services and formulation advice in the savoury and processed meat segment in both Singapore and Malaysia markets. In 2018, Matrix Ingredients generated revenue of SGD 6.5 million.

Attachment

  • PRESS RELEASE_IMCD acquires Matrix Ingredients (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4869373a-d39d-4ce8-b607-b5499e240fea)

