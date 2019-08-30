

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Telecom giant AT&T Inc. (T) announced late Thursday that it has reached three tentative agreements with Communications Workers of America or CWA District 3 in Southeast CWA contract negotiations.



The three agreements include the Southeast wireline agreement, BellSouth Telecommunications - Utility Operations and AT&T Billing Southeast.



The company noted that the five-year agreements collectively cover about 20,000 employees in CWA District 3, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.



The agreements will be submitted to the union's membership for ratification votes in coming days.



AT&T's operations in these nine southeastern states were hit recently as more than 20,000 workers were on strike, protesting over unfair labor practices during negotiations for a new contract.



