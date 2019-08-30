Adjust Taps Mobile Growth Executive Moshi Blum to Oversee Expansion in Israel

Blum to become the company's General Manager Israel

SAN FRANCISCO, BERLIN and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjust , the industry leader in mobile measurement, fraud prevention and cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of mobile marketing expert Moshi Blum as General Manager Israel. In his role, Blum will be responsible for accelerating growth in the market and building out the team in Tel Aviv.

Dubbed the "Startup Nation," Israel is home to more than 6,000 startups, and hosts R&D bases to more than 300 global technology companies. Currently, 9% of Israelis work in the tech industry, but the Aaron Institute for Economic Policy predicts that this will rise to 15% by 2030.

"As a major tech hub where we already have our Unbotify company, Israel is a great place for us to expand our presence," saidChristian Henschel, co-founder and CEO of Adjust. "With his vast experience in mobile marketing Moshi will help Adjust leverage its culture of innovation and establish a strong foothold in the Israeli market."

"Even before joining Adjust, I've always been one of its biggest advocates," Blum commented. "I'm honored to help Adjust grow its team in Tel Aviv and strengthen its footprint in the Israeli market. Our goal is to assist companies in growing their businesses through providing mobile marketing, campaign management and fraud prevention solutions."

Blum joins the company from Rakuten Viber, one of the world's largest communication platforms. As Head of User Acquisition and Growth, he utilized both organic and paid strategies to drive app growth, while also overseeing the retention of more than 900 million users worldwide. He has nearly a decade's experience in business development, marketing and sales in Israel, with a specialization in mobile growth. Prior to Viber, Blum was Head of Social at Moburst, an Israeli-based company helping brands and startups grow their mobile business.

Blum's appointment comes during a highly successful year for the company. Adjust acquired two companies at the beginning of the year, and in June, secured one of Europe's largest funding rounds in 2019 to date, raising $227 million. It will use the capital to invest in the product, bolster talent acquisition, and strengthen market share in new and existing regions, including Israel.

Adjust opened its Tel Aviv office earlier this year after acquiring Israel-based company Unbotify , and launched a bespoke, individually-tailored solution harnessing AI and machine learning to end in-app bot fraud. The acquisition forms part of Adjust's broader commitment to fight fraud on a global level and extends Adjust's vision to make marketing simpler, smarter and more secure, and offer actionable data insights to help customers scale their business.

In addition to Tel Aviv, Adjust has offices in Berlin, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Paris, London, Moscow, Istanbul, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Bengaluru and Singapore.

