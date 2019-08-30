

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's retail sales data for July. Sales are forecast to fall 1.4 percent on month, in contrast to a 3.5 percent rise in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the yen and the pound, it was steady against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 117.52 against the yen, 1.0909 against the franc, 0.9065 against the pound and 1.1049 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



