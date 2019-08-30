

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economy is set to perform moderately during the next few months, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said on Friday.



The KOF Economic Barometer, a leading indicator for the trends in the alpine economy, remained unchanged at 97 in August.



The initial reading for July was 97.1 that was revised to 97. Economists had forecast a score of 95.6.



The latest stability conceals slight shifts among the components underlying the barometer, the think tank said.



Indicators of foreign demand, consumer prospects and manufacturing are giving somewhat more favorable signals, while the remaining indicators tend to signal stagnation or slight deterioration in economic sentiment, the KOF added.



