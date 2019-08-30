Aspo Oyj: ESL Shipping acquires M/S Alppila



ASPO Plc

Stock exchange release

August 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.



ESL Shipping acquires M/S Alppila



ESL Shipping Ltd., part of Aspo Group, has acquired cargo vessel M/S Alppila from SEB Leasing. The acquisition was made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the lease agreement signed in 2011.

Designed to meet the needs of ESL Shipping's customers, M/S Alppila is a self-unloading dry cargo ship specially built for Baltic Sea operations. She is equipped for Finnish winter conditions and capable of operating even in the northernmost ports. The length of the vessel is 156 meters and her maximum draft with a full cargo is 9.4 meters.

The transfer of ownership will improve ESL Shipping's profitability already for the second half of 2019.