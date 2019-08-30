

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, the Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals data for July. The number of mortgages approved in July is seen at 66,100 versus 66,400 in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The pound was worth 129.51 against the yen, 0.9071 against the euro, 1.2031 against the franc and 1.2171 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



