Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $8.6bn Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) drug market is estimated at $7.2bn in 2018. Biologic therapies held 65% share of the IBD market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% in the first half of the forecast period.

Report Scope

• Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Indication:

• Crohn's Disease

• Ulcerative Colitis

• Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Drug Class:

• Biologics

• Aminosalicylates

• Antibiotics

• Corticosteroids

• Immunomodulators

• Revenue forecast from 2019-2029 for the selected leading products:

• Apriso

• Asacol

• Canasa/Salofalk

• Cimzia

• Entyvio

• Humira

• Lialda

• Pentasa

• Remicade

• Simponi

• Tysabri

• Uceris

• Xifaxan

• Revenue forecasts from 2019-2029 for these national markets segmented by indication, drug class and distribution channel:

• US

• Japan

• Germany, France, UK, Spain and Italy (EU5)

• Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC)

• Discussions on research and development, including drug candidates in these classes:

• Interleukin (IL) inhibitors

• Cell-adhesion molecule (CAM) inhibitors

• TNF-alpha inhibitors

• Stem cell therapies

• JAK inhibitors

• Toll-like receptor agonists

• Assessment of selected leading companies that hold major market shares in the inflammatory bowel diseases drug industry:

• AbbVie

• Allergan

• Biogen

• Celgene Corporation

• Gilead Sciences

• Janssen

• Novartis

• Pfizer

• Roche

• Takeda

• UCB Pharma S.A.

• Discussions on trends in the industry and assesses strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities and threats (SWOT). It also analyses social, technological, economic and political factors (STEP) that influence the IBD market. Moreover, this report discusses factors that drive and restrain the IBD market.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the inflammatory bowel disease drugs industry and market evolving?

• What is the technological and commercial potential of those IBD therapies from 2019?

• What sales values are possible at overall world, submarket, product and national levels?

• What are the market shares of its segments and how will they change to 2029?

• How much will those submarkets' revenues expand from 2019 to 2029?

• Which medicines will dominate and how high can leading brands' revenues go from 2019 to 2029? Which products will gain in sales and which will lose market shares?

• What forces stimulate and restrain that industry and market from 2019 to 2029?

• How will political and economic issues affect that overall sector and its submarkets?

• How will relative shares of national markets change by 2029, and which region will lead the world then? How high will leading national revenues go?

• Who form the leading companies, what do they offer, and what are their commercial prospects?

Companies covered in the report include:

4SC

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Ablynx

Actavis

Active Biotech

Ajinomoto

Alfasigma Group

Allergan

Almirall

Amgen

Aptalis Pharmaceuticals

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Athersys

Atlantic Healthcare

Avaxia Biologics

BioLineRx

Biosafe

Boehringer Ingelheim

Calico

Celgene

Celltrion

Centocor Ortho Biotech

Cipla

Coherus Biosciences

Coronado Biosciences

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Falk Pharma

Eddingpharm

Elan Pharmaceuticals

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals

Ferring

Forest Laboratories

Galapagos

Giaconda

Google

Harbor Biosciences

Hospira

Immunic

InDex Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Isis Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

LG Sciences

Lupin

MedImmune

Mochida

Mutare Health

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Neovacs

Nisshin Kyorin

Nogra Pharma

NovaMedica

Novartis

Oncobiologics

Ortho Biotech

Osiris Therapeutics

Otsuka

Ovamed

Palau Pharma

Par Pharmaceuticals

Pendopharm

Perrigo

Pfenex

Pfizer

Pharmascience

Pluristem Therapeutics

Qu Biologics

Quest Diagnostics

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Receptos

RedHill Biopharma

Reliance Life Sciences

Roche

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz

Sanofi

Santarus

Sequella

Shire Pharmaceuticals

Sigmoid Pharma

Soligenix

SonarMD

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

TiGenix

Toray Industries

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

TxCell

UCB

Valeant

Warner Chilcott

Zeria Pharmaceutical

Zydus Cadila



List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report

American Gastroenterological Association (AGA)

Case Western Reserve University

Center for Human Disease Research, Leiden

Centrale Commissie Mensgebonden Onderzoek (CCMO)

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US)

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of Canada

European Commission

European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)

Georgia State University

German Society of Gastroenterology (DGVS)

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen (IQWiG)

Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)

Karolinska Institute

National Health Service (UK NHS)

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (UK NICE)

National Institutes of Health (US NIH)

Servicio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN, Italy)

The Crohn's and Colitis UK Foundation

The European Federation of Crohn's and Ulcerative Colitis Associations

The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI)

The University of Iowa

