Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Aug-2019 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3972 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19137862 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 18566 EQS News ID: 866179 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2019 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)