Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FING LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Aug-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 29-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 174.0669 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 84626 CODE: FING LN ISIN: LU0533033071 ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FING LN Sequence No.: 18546 EQS News ID: 866139 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 30, 2019 04:43 ET (08:43 GMT)