The global chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 44.31 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing risk factors of CFS. In addition, the initiatives to increase awareness about CFS are expected to further boost the growth of the chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics market

Although the definitive cause of CFS is unidentified till date, some theories indicate that viral infection, psychological stress, genetic factors, and or a combination of these factors increase the risk of CFS. The prevalence of CFS is four times more in women than in men. Hence, the increase in the number of middle-aged women is expected to increase the risk of CFS. Therefore, the increasing risk factors of CFS will fuel the growth of the CFS therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Several public and private organizations are increasingly undertaking initiatives to increase awareness about CFS. For instance, the Solve ME/CFS Initiative, an American not-for-profit association dedicated to ending ME/CFS, celebrates May 12 as international awareness day for ME/CFS. Such initiatives to raise awareness and to help people understand the seriousness of ME/CFS are expected to drive the growth of the CFS therapeutics market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Lupin Ltd.

Mylan NV

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Pain relievers and NSAIDs

Antidepressant and antipsychotic drugs

Antimicrobial and immunomodulatory drugs

Key Regions for the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Therapeutics Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

