

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Friday to extend gains from the previous session after the United States and China indicated they may resume talks in September to resolve their protracted trade conflict.



Investors also cheered media reports suggesting that Germany is seeking to cap its corporate tax burden at 25 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 112 points, or 0.95 percent, at 11,951 after climbing 1.2 percent the previous day.



Lender Commerzbank rose over 1 percent and Deutsche Bank gained half a percent after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said issuing ultra-long U.S. bonds is 'under very serious consideration' in a bid to steepen the yield curve.



Real estate companies were rising on the buzz that a rent freeze in Berlin could be watered down. Deutsche Wohnen soared 11.2 percent and Vonovia rallied 5.2 percent.



Tariff-sensitive automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up 1-2 percent on hopes that new talks between the United States and China can lead to progress.



In economic releases, an indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area fell in August after rising in the previous month, survey data from the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed.



The Eurocoin indicator dropped to 0.18 from 0.21 in July. In June, the reading was 0.14.



