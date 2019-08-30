Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitor analysis solution for an automotive company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to analyze their competitors in terms of market penetration and product offerings. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client identify and address potential bottlenecks in the market and boost profits.

Although the automotive industry has taken huge leaps in terms of technological innovations, entry of new players and evolving market dynamics are increasing challenges for companies in the automotive industry. Consequently, automotive companies are under the pressure to adapt to the evolving market landscape. Also, it has become vital for automotive companies to keep a constant watch on their competitors and innovate their processes accordingly. This is where Infiniti's competitor analysis solution can help.

The business challenge: The client is an automotive company based out of the United States. The client was facing challenges in keeping track of their competitors' plans and actions. Moreover, they faced difficulties in anticipating potential industry challenges to make well-informed business decisions.

They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitor analysis solution. With Infiniti's competitor analysis, the client wanted to evaluate the potential bottlenecks in the automotive market and analyze competitive data.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering competitor analysis solution, our experts helped the client to identify their direct and indirect competitors. Also, the client was able to categorize their competitors based on the level of competitiveness. Competitive intelligence solution also helped the client to understand their competitors' strengths and weaknesses. This helped them to understand areas where they lacked compared to their competitors. This further helped them to differentiate their products and services. Moreover, they were able to address potential bottlenecks and boost profits.

Infiniti's competitor analysis solution helped the client to:

Implement a new marketing strategy to strengthen their market position

Refine their existing marketing models and devise effective marketing campaigns to enhance business performance

Infiniti's competitor analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Making strategic decisions in terms of product positioning, launch, and marketing

Achieving huge success and driving sales

