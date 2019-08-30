

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Friday, as outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte accepted a fresh mandate from Italy's head of state to form a new coalition government and investors cheered signs that the United States and China will resume trade talks in September.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 47 points, or 0.86 percent, at 5,496 after surging as much as 1.5 percent on Thursday.



Tariff-sensitive automakers Renault and Peugeot rose around 1 percent.



Banks were moving higher after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said issuing ultra-long U.S. bonds is 'under very serious consideration' in a bid to steepen the yield curve.



BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all rose over 1 percent.



In economic releases, an indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area fell in August after rising in the previous month, survey data from the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed.



The Eurocoin indicator dropped to 0.18 from 0.21 in July. In June, the reading was 0.14.



