Issuer Information 1 Issuer Lykill fjármögnun hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no 621101-2420 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 213800EH2GN487RCKC87 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Short name LYKILL 23 09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031433 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code LYKILL FJARM/5.2 BD 20230915 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer D-B-F-S-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 1.000.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 1.000.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date September 2, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date December 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date September 15, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 5,20% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date September 2, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date December 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading August 29, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to August 30, 2019 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading September 2, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Trading code (Ticker) LYKILL_23_09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds ----------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------