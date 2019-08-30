

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session as investors hoped for progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and looked for aggressive easing by the European Central Bank next month.



The pound edged higher versus the euro, helping limit the upside to some extent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 29 points, or 0.40 percent, at 7,214 after gaining 1 percent the previous day.



Exporter stocks such as Diageo and Unilever rose around 1 percent.



Mining giants BHP, Glencore and Rio Tinto climbed 1-2 percent after a nickel processing plant owned by Metallurgical Corp of China spilled mine waste into Papua New Guinea's Basamuk Bay, sparking fears of a possible closure.



Builders merchant and DIY group Grafton surged 6.8 percent after it posted an uptick in half-yearly profits.



IT group Micro Focus jumped 6.5 percent after steep losses in the previous session.



Footwear retailer Shoe Zone slumped 34 percent to hit a record low after a warning that its annual results would be below expectations.



In economic releases, U.K. house prices increased 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.3 percent rise in July, data from Nationwide Building Society showed.



Nonetheless, this was slightly slower than the expected 0.7 percent increase.



Separately, the number of mortgages approved in July rose to 67,306 from 66,506 in June, figures from the Bank of England revealed. This was the highest since July 2017 and above the forecast of 66,100.



