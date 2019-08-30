REDDE PLC - Notice of Results
Issue Date: 30 August 2019
Notice of Results
Redde plc will announce results for the year ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday 5 September 2019.
Enquiries
Redde plcTel: 01225 321134
Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer
Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7397 8900
Mark Connelly
Giles Balleny
Harry Hargreaves
N+1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7496 3000
Mark Taylor
Square1 ConsultingTel: 020 7929 5599
David Bick
Notes for editors
About Redde plc:
Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers and prestige motor dealerships, the Group provides a range of accident management and legal services. The Group also deals directly with large national fleets providing incident management and mobility continuity and the Group's activities also encompass a range of legal services designed to assist claimant parties in partnership with leading insurance companies, brokers and other bodies.
The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills and probate, family law and employment law advice.
The name Redde is associated, in Latin, with the concept of restoration.