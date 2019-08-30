Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema credit rating raised to BB- by S&P 30-Aug-2019 / 13:11 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema credit rating raised to BB- by S&P Moscow, 30 August 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that S&P rating agency has raised Sistema's credit rating from B+ to BB- with a stable outlook. The agency notes that the rating upgrade is supported by a gradual improvement in Sistema's financial leverage following divestiture of Leader-Invest and increase in the value of its asset portfolio. Vladimir Travkov, Sistema Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said: "The upgrade of our rating by S&P reflects Sistema's achievements in growing the value of our assets, our successful monetisations and optimisation of our debt portfolio." *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 18580 EQS News ID: 866289 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8dbdb321a88e3508530119f5e3de64d2&application_id=866289&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2019 06:11 ET (10:11 GMT)