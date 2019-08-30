Anzeige
WKN: A2AJ8Q ISIN: GB00BDCPN049 
Stuttgart
30.08.19
12:30 Uhr
50,50 Euro
+0,20
+0,40 %
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

30 August 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedLowest price paid per share (USX)Highest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
23 August 20191,29854.4854.9754.758059BATS Global Markets ("BATS")
23 August 201910054.5754.5754.570000Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE")
23 August 20192954.854.854.800000BATS Global Markets Secondary
Exchange ("BYX")
23 August 201950054.4854.7754.592000CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX")
23 August 20199,50054.39555.0654.725947IEX ("IEXG")
23 August 2019165,01954.39555.0854.718814NASDAQ ("NASDAQ")
23 August 20193,61654.4854.9754.722099New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
23 August 20197,47854.39555.0454.726274OTC Markets ("OTC")
23 August 201926054.4754.79554.698846NYSE Arca ("PSE")
23 August 201910054.854.854.800000CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA")
23 August 201910054.7654.7654.760000CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX")
26 August 201980054.654.6854.660000BATS
26 August 201910054.5654.5654.560000BSE
26 August 201940054.6854.6854.680000BYX
26 August 201950054.5554.6954.612000CFX
26 August 20194,81854.454.6954.580436IEXG
26 August 2019100,26154.4454.7954.610591NASDAQ
26 August 20192,67054.4554.754.619712NYSE
26 August 20195,50054.4454.7654.612727OTC
26 August 201938954.654.6754.642571PSE
26 August 201936254.654.6854.648287XDEX
27 August 20191,79655.1455.5855.445535BATS
27 August 201970055.4955.655.542857BSE
27 August 201980054.7155.5755.412500BYX
27 August 20192,90054.7555.5854.988793CFX
27 August 201980055.4855.655.528125IEXG
27 August 20197,57455.1855.655.457338NASDAQ
27 August 201940055.555.5355.515000NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX")
27 August 201973,49454.755.6655.407103NYSE
27 August 20199,70054.7155.5755.245026OTC
27 August 201965155.2455.5255.489478PSE
27 August 20191,10055.4955.5355.508636XDEA
27 August 20191,08555.4955.655.532986XDEX
28 August 201948955.2855.5455.411861BATS
28 August 20191,17454.9855.5355.392862BSE
28 August 201950255.455.5355.444223BYX
28 August 20191,60055.0155.5355.329375CFX
28 August 201933255.3755.5355.481807IEXG
28 August 201979,86454.8155.6355.293086NASDAQ
28 August 201910055.4355.4355.430000NSX
28 August 20196,65454.9255.5955.347003NYSE
28 August 20194,92554.9855.5355.258536OTC
28 August 20191,88854.8155.5455.119195PSE
28 August 201936855.5355.5355.530000XDEA
28 August 201910455.3955.5455.534231XDEX
29 August 201982656.1456.5456.386223BATS
29 August 20191,17055.956.4456.157658BSE
29 August 201910056.3256.3256.320000BYX
29 August 20191,02456.256.3556.323633CFX
29 August 20191156.2756.2756.270000IEXG
29 August 20193,15256.156.5756.288982NASDAQ
29 August 201984,76555.8756.6356.384213NYSE
29 August 20196,49855.8756.556.346473OTC
29 August 20195456.1556.1556.150000PSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:23, 26, 27, 28 and 29 August 2019
Investment firm:Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/6821/190830_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
