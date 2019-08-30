COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

30 August 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 23 August 2019 1,298 54.48 54.97 54.758059 BATS Global Markets ("BATS") 23 August 2019 100 54.57 54.57 54.570000 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE") 23 August 2019 29 54.8 54.8 54.800000 BATS Global Markets Secondary

Exchange ("BYX") 23 August 2019 500 54.48 54.77 54.592000 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX") 23 August 2019 9,500 54.395 55.06 54.725947 IEX ("IEXG") 23 August 2019 165,019 54.395 55.08 54.718814 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ") 23 August 2019 3,616 54.48 54.97 54.722099 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 23 August 2019 7,478 54.395 55.04 54.726274 OTC Markets ("OTC") 23 August 2019 260 54.47 54.795 54.698846 NYSE Arca ("PSE") 23 August 2019 100 54.8 54.8 54.800000 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA") 23 August 2019 100 54.76 54.76 54.760000 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX") 26 August 2019 800 54.6 54.68 54.660000 BATS 26 August 2019 100 54.56 54.56 54.560000 BSE 26 August 2019 400 54.68 54.68 54.680000 BYX 26 August 2019 500 54.55 54.69 54.612000 CFX 26 August 2019 4,818 54.4 54.69 54.580436 IEXG 26 August 2019 100,261 54.44 54.79 54.610591 NASDAQ 26 August 2019 2,670 54.45 54.7 54.619712 NYSE 26 August 2019 5,500 54.44 54.76 54.612727 OTC 26 August 2019 389 54.6 54.67 54.642571 PSE 26 August 2019 362 54.6 54.68 54.648287 XDEX 27 August 2019 1,796 55.14 55.58 55.445535 BATS 27 August 2019 700 55.49 55.6 55.542857 BSE 27 August 2019 800 54.71 55.57 55.412500 BYX 27 August 2019 2,900 54.75 55.58 54.988793 CFX 27 August 2019 800 55.48 55.6 55.528125 IEXG 27 August 2019 7,574 55.18 55.6 55.457338 NASDAQ 27 August 2019 400 55.5 55.53 55.515000 NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX") 27 August 2019 73,494 54.7 55.66 55.407103 NYSE 27 August 2019 9,700 54.71 55.57 55.245026 OTC 27 August 2019 651 55.24 55.52 55.489478 PSE 27 August 2019 1,100 55.49 55.53 55.508636 XDEA 27 August 2019 1,085 55.49 55.6 55.532986 XDEX 28 August 2019 489 55.28 55.54 55.411861 BATS 28 August 2019 1,174 54.98 55.53 55.392862 BSE 28 August 2019 502 55.4 55.53 55.444223 BYX 28 August 2019 1,600 55.01 55.53 55.329375 CFX 28 August 2019 332 55.37 55.53 55.481807 IEXG 28 August 2019 79,864 54.81 55.63 55.293086 NASDAQ 28 August 2019 100 55.43 55.43 55.430000 NSX 28 August 2019 6,654 54.92 55.59 55.347003 NYSE 28 August 2019 4,925 54.98 55.53 55.258536 OTC 28 August 2019 1,888 54.81 55.54 55.119195 PSE 28 August 2019 368 55.53 55.53 55.530000 XDEA 28 August 2019 104 55.39 55.54 55.534231 XDEX 29 August 2019 826 56.14 56.54 56.386223 BATS 29 August 2019 1,170 55.9 56.44 56.157658 BSE 29 August 2019 100 56.32 56.32 56.320000 BYX 29 August 2019 1,024 56.2 56.35 56.323633 CFX 29 August 2019 11 56.27 56.27 56.270000 IEXG 29 August 2019 3,152 56.1 56.57 56.288982 NASDAQ 29 August 2019 84,765 55.87 56.63 56.384213 NYSE 29 August 2019 6,498 55.87 56.5 56.346473 OTC 29 August 2019 54 56.15 56.15 56.150000 PSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 23, 26, 27, 28 and 29 August 2019 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/6821/190830_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

------------------------



