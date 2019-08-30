Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 29-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 331.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 340.83p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 325.09p INCLUDING current year revenue 334.16p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---