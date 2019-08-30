

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Friday, but were headed for their biggest weekly gain since early July after U.S. inventory drawdown and amid fresh hopes for progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute.



Benchmark Brent crude slid 0.3 percent to $60.33 a barrel, but remained on track to post a gain of nearly 2 percent for the week.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down about 1 percent, but were on track for a weekly gain of nearly 4 percent.



Earlier this week, oil prices were boosted by an unexpected inventory drawdown report from both EIA and API.



On the trade front, China said it is seeking to de-escalate the trade war with the U.S. ahead of a looming deadline for additional U.S. tariffs.



U.S. President Donald Trump later told Fox News the U.S. and China are scheduled to hold talks at a 'different level,' although he did not clarify what that means.



Meanwhile, hurricane Dorian is now expected to become a highly dangerous Category 4 storm on Sunday with winds reaching 140 miles per hour before it makes landfall on Florida's east coast.



