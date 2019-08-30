

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance registered a surplus in June after a deficit in the previous year, data from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.



The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 208 million in June, after a deficit of EUR 128 million in the same period last year.



Exports declined 3.0 percent year-on-year in June and imports fell 10.0 percent.



For the January to June period, exports rose 4.0 percent while imports fell 1.0 percent from the same period last year. The trade surplus was EUR 159 million.



Exports to EU countries fell 7.0 percent and those to non-EU countries rose 2.0 percent in June. Imports from EU countries fell 14.0 percent and to non-EU countries 3.0 percent.



